It doesn't take Greg Hansen's "expert analysis" to figure out that Coach Kevin Sumlin remains at the U of A only because of the terms of his contract. Said contract is an embarrassment to AD David Heeke. Along with Sumlin's departure next year ought to be Heeke's resignation. They are both bad fits for the athletics program. With the basketball program nearly getting the NCAA death penalty it's clear that Heeke can't see the forest for the trees.
Roberto Martinez
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.