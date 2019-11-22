In his Sunday column, Greg Hansen wrote, "But Miller turned 51 with possession of the great equalizer, a recruiting touch that only a few in college basketball can match". Well, I believe history has revealed his "touch". How many assistant coaches have been caught paying players? His staff has painted this program as a cheating program. If he didn't know what they were doing, he should be fired for being a poor leader. But, only a fool would believe that it was going on without his knowledge.

Alan Cross

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

