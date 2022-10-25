Letter: Greg Taylor for PCC

Those folks who serve on local governing and non-profit boards do so without financial compensation and often without appreciation. They face tough decisions over differing opinions and in some cases outright hostility. Yet they do it with a sense of purpose and dedication. Greg Taylor, who is running for the PCC Governing Board in Dist. 4, has served on the boards of the Children’s Museum, American Heart Association, Boys and Girls Clubs, and more. He is a father of 4 and a regional VP of Community Affairs for one of the largest health insurance providers in AZ. His knowledge of the issues facing higher education in general, and PCC in particular, is strong. This is the person we need on that Board. Believe me, I know, I’ve been there. Please vote for Greg Taylor PCC Governing Board District 4.