Letter: Grey wolves and coyotes.
I would like to be the one who helps protect coyotes and grey wolves from hunters. Has I've had encounters with coyotes that they mean no harm to humans. They are more in danger from us. I do hope that the US goverment protects coyotes from poison foods left in trash and also hunters. I do hope to see the US and Mexico goverment help restore protections across borders such as removing the border wall. All that wall was a scam and people lost money and it's a wall of hate. I do hope that people realize that it destroy the beautiful view between the two country's. So let's think about human and wildlife so we can protect us still and keep wildlife intact for future generations.

Jacob Richards

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

