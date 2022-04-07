 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Greywater gathering information

Thank you, Editorial Staff of the Arizona Daily Star for giving us juxtaposed letters (April 6) simultaneously bemoaning the palsied City of Tucson regulation of grey-water harvesting in new construction and the lack of grey-water to flush out the City’s, ah, sludge. Can it be that we have a Schrodinger’s water situation here? Is it possible that the Sonoran Desert simply cannot support our hydro-extravagant lifestyle? Where are the pranksters that promised you a 100-year supply of water for new development in the great State of Arizona? The rivers are gone. The drought has begun. Mother-nature, it seems, does bat last.

Cynthia Duncan

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

