National Karma
I am an average American man in a “fly-over state”. As an average person, I wish to state my thoughts about this country, the United States of America and what ails it now. The fact is, that I am in a state of grief over the country I have lived in for sixty-three years. The country is clearly lost. The divisions between the political aspirations of so many only continue to widen with each day’s news cycle. One way to consider our predicament is that every nation has a “National Karma”. Our nation is destined to have bad karma, any honest look at our past would insure, and not necessarily as far back to the Native American genocide or slavery of Africans. Our corporate actions and military interventions continue to this day. We are bound to have built up and continue to manufacture substantial Karma. This nation is an economic power and it attempts to justify, many times successfully, many actions in retaining this claim.
Erwin Curry
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.