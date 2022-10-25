Letter: Grievance politics

The easiest way to get a large following in politics is to point the blame for all ills at another group of people. This has been proven many times. In our society, the right has condemned welfare and other efforts to help others by claiming that this is America, where anyone can make it if they try hard enough. Now the right is blaming their lack of success in their lives on the Democrats and the left.
The right claims it is the lefties fault they are not succeeding! This is America. See above.
The right condemns the Gov't for helping out Blue states during disasters and then hold out their hands when Red states are in need. These are the United States, not Blue or Red states.
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.