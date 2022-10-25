 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Grievance politics

  • Comments

The easiest way to get a large following in politics is to point the blame for all ills at another group of people. This has been proven many times. In our society, the right has condemned welfare and other efforts to help others by claiming that this is America, where anyone can make it if they try hard enough. Now the right is blaming their lack of success in their lives on the Democrats and the left.

The right claims it is the lefties fault they are not succeeding! This is America. See above.

The right condemns the Gov't for helping out Blue states during disasters and then hold out their hands when Red states are in need. These are the United States, not Blue or Red states.

Jeff Rayner

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News