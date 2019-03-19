I can't help but notice the similarities of both Adelita Grijalva and the Donald using similar techniques and tactics to cultivate their bases. The Donald throws all kinds of shiny objects to distract people from important national issues such as health care, infrastructure--etc. He'd rather talk about a silly wall or try to confuse people with his legal issues--etc. Adelita's shiny objects are nonsensical cultural garbage like diminishing graduation ceremonies by putting trinkets on caps and gowns or placing flags inappropriately in meeting rooms when the real issue is how abysmally TUSD 1 is performing and our kids getting shortchanged. Narcissism seems to be flourishing in the political class.
Ed Murphy
Midtown
