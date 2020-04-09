Letter: Grocery and health care workers need better protection

I recently went grocery shopping at Fry's and Safeway and was surprised to see few members of the public and almost no employees wearing masks of any kind.
Kudos to Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti who recommended that everyone use a mask even if it's just a cloth bandanna.
But who has the back of grocery workers in Arizona? Will it take some getting sick like many nurses to implement stronger measures to protect them? It's great that Safeway gave a $2 an hour raise, but that hardly compensates for their increased risk on the job.
Some may prefer to sacrifice workers in order to save the sinking ship of an economic system that has devastated Earth's resources and inhabitants. Hopefully this will be the wake up call for humanity. Grocery and health care workers are on the front lines of this struggle. Thank you for your service.
Richard Boren
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
