Letter: Grocery shopping
View Comments

Letter: Grocery shopping

I took exception to the letter by Sterling Herstad titled "Costco sets example for other grocers." In my grocery shopping experience the Trader Joe's on Campbell near River was the first grocery store to try to mitigate coronavirus and they started a month ago, or maybe longer. (I've lost track of time.) The second store where I shop, the Safeway at Grant and Silverbell, started offering special hours for seniors, pregnant women, and those with compromised immune systems some time ago. Then they added carts that were wiped down and there are marks on the floor to help us know where to stand and plexiglass to protect the cashiers. My thanks go to Trader Joe's and to the Safeway at Grant and Silverbell. It is good to know that Costco is taking steps to make customers safer.

Judy Francis

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Ignorant and lying

Why are people in Tucson acting as if they are immune to Covid 19. As an essential worker I drive home at 3pm and the streets are packed. The …

Local-issues

Letter: Reopening Arizona

The scientists advising us regarding how to proceed in the COVID-19 war are unanimous in warning against wholesale resumption of our pre-pande…

Local-issues

Letter: Rudeness

Today I braved it and went to Trader Joes at Speedway and Wilmot where I have shopped since they opened the store many years ago. I know that …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News