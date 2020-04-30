Letter: Grocery shopping

I took exception to the letter by Sterling Herstad titled "Costco sets example for other grocers." In my grocery shopping experience the Trader Joe's on Campbell near River was the first grocery store to try to mitigate coronavirus and they started a month ago, or maybe longer. (I've lost track of time.) The second store where I shop, the Safeway at Grant and Silverbell, started offering special hours for seniors, pregnant women, and those with compromised immune systems some time ago. Then they added carts that were wiped down and there are marks on the floor to help us know where to stand and plexiglass to protect the cashiers. My thanks go to Trader Joe's and to the Safeway at Grant and Silverbell. It is good to know that Costco is taking steps to make customers safer.
Judy Francis
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!