Letter: Grocery Tax/What?

As a senior homemaker, I would like to point out to those who may not know, that Arizona does not have a grocery tax. There has not been a tax on your groceries, (food/consumables) for several decades. Any tax appearing on a grocery receipt is for non-food items.

It is very misleading of Kari Lake and her campaign to say in their ads that as governor she will do away with a tax on our groceries. I suggest she and her staffers do a better job of research before placing her non-factual ads.

Annette McPheeters

East side