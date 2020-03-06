Letter: Ground Water - Tim Steller’s article 3/1/20
View Comments

Letter: Ground Water - Tim Steller’s article 3/1/20

Re: the March 1 article "AZ leaders fail to confront emergency brought on by groundwater depletion."

In agreement and support, I offer two pertinent quotes.

“Everything is connected in the hydrologic cycle. Whether it’s a strong or weak connection, you’re going to see some impacts downstream; you’re going to see some impacts if you overuse.” Laura E. Condon, University of Arizona Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences, and Reed M. Maxwell, Groundwater Modeling Center at the Colorado School of Mines. Science Advances, 2019.

“The tragedy of the commons is a situation in a shared-resource system where individual users, acting independently according to their own self-interest, behave contrary to the common good of all users by depleting or spoiling the shared resource through their collective action."

Garrett Hardin, Science, 1968.

We are not being well represented by some of our state representatives particularly Rep. Gail Griffin and Sen. Sine Kerr who don't understand the situation or because of self interest, are failing to act to protect our threatened water commons.

Katharine Donahue

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Education/vouchers

Our Arizona Legislature is at it again! In the 2018 election, Arizona voters put a stop to the expansion of the ESA (Empowerment Scholarship A…

Local-issues

Letter: Walton Needs to Go

Saturday evening, in frustration and anger, I bought a radio. Once again, Bill Walton was “calling” the Wildcats men’s basketball game.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News