Letter: Ground Water - Tim Steller’s article 3/1/20

Re: the March 1 article "AZ leaders fail to confront emergency brought on by groundwater depletion."
In agreement and support, I offer two pertinent quotes.
“Everything is connected in the hydrologic cycle. Whether it’s a strong or weak connection, you’re going to see some impacts downstream; you’re going to see some impacts if you overuse.” Laura E. Condon, University of Arizona Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences, and Reed M. Maxwell, Groundwater Modeling Center at the Colorado School of Mines. Science Advances, 2019.
“The tragedy of the commons is a situation in a shared-resource system where individual users, acting independently according to their own self-interest, behave contrary to the common good of all users by depleting or spoiling the shared resource through their collective action."
Garrett Hardin, Science, 1968.
We are not being well represented by some of our state representatives particularly Rep. Gail Griffin and Sen. Sine Kerr who don't understand the situation or because of self interest, are failing to act to protect our threatened water commons.
Katharine Donahue
Foothills
