Re: the Nov. 18 article "As suburban water tables decline, some possible fixes are emerging."
I am grateful to the Star for its two articles on groundwater recharge in southern Arizona. It is important that we all know about pumping groundwater from one place and recharging it with CAP water somewhere else.
The flaw in this process is the assumption that CAP water will last forever. The Star has been careful to inform us over the years that in fact the reservoirs in Lake Mead and Lake Powell are shrinking fast. Global warming has led to decreased snowfall in the Rocky Mountains, therefore less water in the reservoirs, therefore, within the next year or two, less water available for recharge.
We can, therefore, expect soon the problems mentioned in your most recent articles: less water, poorer quality, and subsidence with consequent damage to property.
Groundwater recharge will not solve our problems. We need to limit water use drastically and fast.
Sterling Vinson
Midtown
