Proposals to update assured water supply rules are a great, albeit overdue step toward addressing Arizona's water security issues in an era of drought, climate change and unbridled municipal and industrial water use. Excluding the public from participation in the process - be it through public education or policy proposals - is not a great idea.

While the "legend of the groundwater code" sounds romantic and glorifies smoke-filled, back room deals, it also got us hydrologically incongruent AMA boundaries, and allowed mines to pump unlimited groundwater without paying a dime. This go around all Arizonans deserve a voice in the process.

Sheldon Clark

Vail