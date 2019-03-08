Re: the March 6 article "El Tour redo puts focus on finances."
The Tour de Tucson ranks with the rodeo, Arizona Bowl, Wildcat sports, Road Runners, Sugar Kings and other sporting events producing significant economic benefits to the area. However, recent findings exposed $180,000 is owed to the county, and there has been financial trouble for some time. Effectively taxpayers have subsidized this event for years.
The days of giant corporate sponsorships passed in the '90s. Corporate marketing couldn't find a quantifiable payback unless there was strong TV coverage (NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, WTA, PGA, etc). With the Tour's problems as an impetus, perhaps it's time for creation of a regional sports authority/district — much like Visit Tucson — to sanction, initiate, help fund, oversee and promote sports as in many other cities/regions. Chances are the Tour's finances would have been exposed far sooner and addressed. It may be too late now. In this case there may not be an Ali Farhang or Jon Volpe rainmaker coming to the rescue.
Baird Thompson
Foothills
