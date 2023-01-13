Letter: Groups Sue to ThwartWwill of the People

Outrageous, but not unexpected, that groups thriving on "dark money" are now suing to void Prop 211, passed by a whopping 75% margin in the November election. The Arizona Free Enterprise Club and the vaguely named Center for Arizona Policy want to stop donors of over $5000 to political campaigns (via nonprofit entities that deliberately blur their political goals) from having to reveal their names. We, the People, are sick and tired of rich people and organizations corrupting our politics anonymously with their money. The US Supreme Court contributed to this corruption by calling corporations "people" in Citizens United in 2010, but they specifically did not bar disclosure. Kudos to former Attorney General Terry Goddard for helping write and promote the initiative! Let the courts protect us from such flim-flam. These "legal"shenanigans show why, by a large margin, we the People no longer trust our government.