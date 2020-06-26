Letter: Growing interest in Medical House Calls
Letter: Growing interest in Medical House Calls

We have heard that “house calls are coming back.” With the pandemic upon us, this preference for at-home care delivery is really gaining steam.

Why the momentum for care at home? A couple reasons 1) Social distancing. Patients are avoiding certain care settings which treat sick people. The spread of germs can be lessened in a home setting without other sick patients nearby. (Of course, medical providers have to be extra careful not to bring a germ into a home.) 2) Improved technology and service offerings. Many tests can be done in a mobile way. As an example, many numerous radiology studies and lab tests can be done by a mobile provider. More tests get added annually. Further, Electronic Medical Records (EMRs) are becoming more advanced. Often, house call providers have all required patient history to make an informed clinical decision. Finally, tele-health continues to make advancements. Medical providers can now more easily connect by video/audio with their patients.

Dan Peterson, CEO of Valor Health

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

