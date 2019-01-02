Re: the Dec. 30 article "Biggest Tucson stories of '18 show a city that's taking care of business."
Big business growth in Tucson is "hitting on all cylinders" according to this article. Too bad city priorities don't seem to extend to smaller ones. With the widening of Broadway many small businesses will be gone. One in particular our family will miss is Lerua's. This family-owned restaurant has been around since 1921. Is there nothing the city can do to help with relocation? It's a shame, and not just because we will miss their green corn tamales.
Margie McDonnell
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.