Letter: Growth vs. Quality of Life

Recent press about groundwater scarcity limiting homebuilding, mining and farming begins to address what should be obvious. Arizona's capacity for sustainable and desirable growth is becoming severely limited not only by water but by negative impacts on our quality of life. With unregulated growth we can expect the value of living here to diminish with increasingly crowded recreation areas, longer commutes, more pollution, urban heat islands, scenery loss, etc. (like California, Colorado Front Range, Phoenix metro). Developers, chambers of commerce, foreign mining and farming companies want to profit from our inaction. We should debate and legislate sustainable growth limitations to consider quality of living here as well as water, with a balance of employment and affordability, and not simply keep seeking more water to facilitate endless expansion.

Brian McCarthy

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
Comments may be used in print.

