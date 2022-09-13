 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: growth/water supply

I always read with interest about growth and water supply in Tucson. These are not compatible issues. New homes and businesses require water. Conflicts?

More jobs and tax revenue are the goal of elected politicians at all government levels.

Water use increases while supply decreases and drought continues.

This rapid growth should be slowed for the benefit of Tucsonans. Years ago a fee was set to help pay for expansion of roads, water mains, etc. Infrastructure. Let's do it again in the interest of fairness and to protect out water supply.

The city and Tucson Water have done an excellent job of supporting less water use and helping rainwater collection.

I have purchased a 1,500 gallon tank and gutters to collect rainwater and also constructed several berms for passive collection. More of this will help extend our water supply.

Doug Morris

Foothills

