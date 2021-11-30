 Skip to main content
Letter: Gruesome future for the Star
Letter: Gruesome future for the Star

I just read and was devastated by Star editor Curt Prendergrast's dire prediction for the Star, as it looks as though a hedge fund may very well buy the Star's owner Lee Enterprises and gut our only daily newspaper. It's happening all over the country, with local papers bought and then hollowed out, all for the purpose of profit, only the bottom line mattering. That's all hedge funds care about and are ruthless and wealthy.

What will news coverage look like without the Star? People will have to rely on blogs from biased sources and of course the local TV news that does little truly investigative reporting. We will miss the kind of local investigative journalism that only fully staffed local newspapers provide, and that the Star does doggedly. This bodes ill for speaking truth to power in our community. If you think newspapers are outdated, think of the alternative.

I hope Curt is wrong, but I fear this is the future for honest and thorough local coverage .

Jeffrey St. Clair

North side

