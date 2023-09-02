I lived in Virginia for over 30 years. During that time, the Virginia Republican Party would hold conventions for the gubernatorial elections. The faithful would show up and the candidate most distasteful to the majority of Virginians would be nominated. The Democratic Party would hold open primaries. The general election would end with the Democratic candidate winning. In four years the parties would do the same thing with the same result. Over and over. I thought of this when I read that the Maricopa County Republicans want to cancel the presidential preference primary and require voters to show up on Election Day to vote in person. Who thinks that the candidate coming out of this will win in November?