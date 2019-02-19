Re: the Feb. 17 column "In business, capitalism quashes discrimination."
Regarding Diego Rivera’s column, it’s hard to argue his conclusion that most businesses will serve all in the interest of profit and those few turning away customers will lose out. But that is not the point! It has been about five decades since this country began determining discrimination is not acceptable, even in privately owned businesses open to the public. However imperfect things may still be, we wouldn’t tolerate a business today refusing service based on race or gender. Why should discrimination based on any other difference be permissible?
I feel fairly certain Mr. Rivera wouldn’t be happy if a business refused him service because his name sounds Hispanic or because he is male. Further, I doubt he would fault any jurisdiction having ordinances prohibiting discrimination based upon those traits. It is past time when we should respect and value people, regardless of various differences, and treat all equally. Until that becomes a naturally occurring phenomenon, ordinances seem necessary to ensure fair and equal treatment.
Tina Talley
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.