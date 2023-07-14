William Scott Simmons ,the retired deputy of Pima County Sheriff's Department, who shot the bobcat "Sadie", a well publicized collared bobcat in a University of Arizona research program, was sentenced last week. His penalty is 18 months of "unsupervised probation and to enroll in a Urban Wildlife Course at the University" Given this deputy's prior history of reckless gun use, this punishment is not enough. He stated he fired his gun in warning to protect his dogs but managed to kill the bobcat. He did not report the death of a collared animal. Much damage was done my this deputy's callous behavior. Pima County Sheriff's Office is a big loser as people wonder if other officers still employed have such bad judgement. Our whole Tucson community suffers as following Sadie brought happiness to many. The very least penalty this callous former deputy deserved was "supervised" probation!