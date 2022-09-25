 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Gubernatorial candidates' debate

A recent letter-writer criticizes Katie Hobbs’ decision not to debate Kari Lake. Hobbs made the right decision.

Gubernatorial debates have become a tradition, but they are not required and are not written in stone; moreover, they have no value whatsoever when one of the candidates presents known falsehoods as fact. It is not possible to have a genuinely informative debate with someone who lies. Participants in debates are entitled to have their own opinions, but they cannot have their own facts!

Consistent, persistent lying about the winner of the previous presidential election in the face of overwhelming evidence to the contrary does nothing but tarnish Lake’s other attributes. If she were honest, there could be a debate. I wish there could have been one. But there can be no meaningful debate with a skillful liar.

Barry Corey

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

