Letter: Gubernatorial "groomer"?

Reading about Kari Lake's Drag Queen Dilemma was most entertaining. According to the article "Lake sends desist letter to Phoenix drag queen", the candidate for governor has exposed her child to drag events . Kari herself dressed up in drag, as Elvis. Is Vince Leach going to prosecute Lake for being a "groomer"? After all, he's committed to protecting children from such vile and harmful exposure. This article highlights what a cesspool Arizona Republican politics is. Instead of focusing on very important issues facing our state, these morons are worried about drag shows - truly a dire menace to society, the state and nation! I'm very curious - why so many Kari Lake signs with Trump's face removed? It's not likely some brave vandal with a big X-acto knife spent significant time at major intersections sawing away at Donald's mug. Did the Big Lie architect retract his endorsement of Kari after learning of her link to drag events, necessitating that Kari's team remove his beaming face from the signs? What gives?