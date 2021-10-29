Letter: Guess who's running for a seat in the Senate?

I’m curious. Am I the only local newspaper subscriber to notice the increased frequency of outrageous statements made by the Arizona AG lately? Unfortunately, it seems to me many are COVID related…generally of the anti-vax type. All seem to be anti-something…not much positive about life in AZ comes from his mouth. I would use his name here, but I’m so sick and tired of seeing it in print…that I refuse to add to that ploy. And “ploy” it is. Can anyone guess that he’s running against a good sized group of Republicans for a seat in the Senate? I personally think he’s baiting the AZ newspaper industry…getting as much free press as he can.
Sue Thompson
SaddleBrooke
