Bravo! for taking on the sacred cow of TEP's rate of return and smashing the issue right back into Susan Grey and TEP's court. Loved the comparison to ordinary businesses who would give up eye teeth to have the kind of return that TEP has. That guaranteed rate is insidious and holds TEP back from any real investment into solar. Why spend $10 million on solar when you can spend $50 million on a gas plant and quintuple your rate of return!

Problem is that a co-op is a non starter. It's way too expensive to purchase all that infrastructure that TEP built on our backs. They'll charge an arm and a leg for their outdated system and you'll be in court for years hammering that out. Community Choice Energy is the only answer where TEP becomes a partner and continues to provide a stable grid and send you bills--- but you don't pay through the nose for their dividends. Lower your bills and see real energy source competition.