 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: guidance from a chiropractor
View Comments

Letter: guidance from a chiropractor

  • Comments

I was surprised by Mr Steller’s suggestion that it was because a Cochise County Board member took the advice of a chiropractor a grant was declined.

There is no shortage of MDs, DOs, and RNs who ascribe to similar beliefs. Yet, Mr Stellar appears feel that every chiropractor subscribes to these “theories,” painting the entire profession with that brush. If that board member had taken the same advice from an antivaxxer MD, would Mr Steller opine that having an MD friend was what led to this decision?

As a chiropractor, in my office we strive to follow CDC guidelines, having done so from the beginning of the pandemic. My staff is vaccinated. Masks are required for both patients and staff. I advise patients to get vaccinated and boosted.

While there are DCs who espouse controversial views, it is by no means universal throughout the chiropractic profession.

Robert T Brook, DC

Robert Brook

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: ERs

Last night I was an unexpected guest at the Banner UMC emergency room. There I found a large number of patients, many in considerable discomfo…

Local-issues

Letter: All about me

So, here's my" all-about-me" experience today. Went to the local sandwich/bread store. BIG sign, do not enter without a mask. GREAT! Went in (…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News