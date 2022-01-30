Letter: guidance from a chiropractor

I was surprised by Mr Steller’s suggestion that it was because a Cochise County Board member took the advice of a chiropractor a grant was declined.
There is no shortage of MDs, DOs, and RNs who ascribe to similar beliefs. Yet, Mr Stellar appears feel that every chiropractor subscribes to these “theories,” painting the entire profession with that brush. If that board member had taken the same advice from an antivaxxer MD, would Mr Steller opine that having an MD friend was what led to this decision?
As a chiropractor, in my office we strive to follow CDC guidelines, having done so from the beginning of the pandemic. My staff is vaccinated. Masks are required for both patients and staff. I advise patients to get vaccinated and boosted.
While there are DCs who espouse controversial views, it is by no means universal throughout the chiropractic profession.
Robert T Brook, DC
Robert Brook
East side
