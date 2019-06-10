Trump administration making my wife's routine removal of conditions for her green card expensive and time consuming.
In order to thin the herd of fraudsters they are demanding we do the exact same procedure we finished 2 years ago. I had to pay another $3500 to an immigration attorney again. It cost $10,000 for the initial Green card. I have to prove I am not defrauding the government and re-prove my hard working wife is actually living with me. More money and more months. We have followed all rules and now we are getting punished for due diligence. I have contacted reps Sally and Sinema to no avail. I am a Veteran and hurt my government would even consider my legitimacy.
Uncle Sam has to give us a break.
Paul Proctor
Bisbee
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.