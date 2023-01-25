 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Gun "culture"

  • Comments

Two days running, Saturday and Sunday, I open the paper to find about twelve smiling salespeople pointing “guns” at me with their fingers. Some ad agency maybe thought this would make me want to buy a dryer. I’m sure it’s a good place and they’re nice people. But…in the same section was an article worrying about gun safety on movie sets after the Baldwin affair. And another saying we have a “cultural” issue when a 6 yr. old kills a teacher with one. This without a mention of the six-year-olds who are already killing people on their colorful little smart game devices. And passing the kitchen table this weekend when happy “straight shooters!” are aiming at their parents in an appliance ad. That’s the culture issue. Tag...you're it.

Guy Senese

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

People are also reading…

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Kari Lake

Letter: Kari Lake

I've gotten calls from family & friends in other parts of the country asking " what the heck is going on with that Kari lake business down…

Letter: Traffic control

Letter: Traffic control

Driving in Tucson is perilous. Speeding is rampant and red light running a danger that increases with speed.

Letter: Arizona's Shame

Letter: Arizona's Shame

I breathed a slight sigh of relief when many of the 2020 election deniers were defeated in Arizona's mid-terms. At least our state wouldn't co…

Letter: Make Arizona Great Again

Letter: Make Arizona Great Again

It is reassuring to know that our Arizona legislators are striving to Make Arizona Great Again. As Arizona is one of the lowest ranked states …

Letter: Why the surprise?

Letter: Why the surprise?

There were three Letters to the Editor in today's (January 16, 2023) paper that spoke about the disgust, disappointment and surprise at the 3 …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News