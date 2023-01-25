Letter: Gun "culture"

Two days running, Saturday and Sunday, I open the paper to find about twelve smiling salespeople pointing “guns” at me with their fingers. Some ad agency maybe thought this would make me want to buy a dryer. I’m sure it’s a good place and they’re nice people. But…in the same section was an article worrying about gun safety on movie sets after the Baldwin affair. And another saying we have a “cultural” issue when a 6 yr. old kills a teacher with one. This without a mention of the six-year-olds who are already killing people on their colorful little smart game devices. And passing the kitchen table this weekend when happy “straight shooters!” are aiming at their parents in an appliance ad. That’s the culture issue. Tag...you're it.