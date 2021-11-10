 Skip to main content
Letter: Gun Data
Re: the Nov. 8 letter "Homicide rates break record."

On Monday, November 8th. the Star published a letter from a reader proclaiming the dire need of "data" on the "legality" and type of weapons used in the commission of a record 81 murders in Tucson this year. The writer also touts a roughly 75% of the murders solved and goes on to equate said data with making "informed decisions" at the ballot box.

This absolutely raises the cliche of "closing the barn door after the horse is gone" to a new inter stellar level !!

A murder is a murder is a murder !! Bang !! You're dead !!!! Does the legality or type of weapon I just killed you with make you any less dead ??!! Any more dead ??!!

If said voter cannot judge murder in anything more than those frivolous terms we are truly in dire straits here.

Timothy Canny

Oracle

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

