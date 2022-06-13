 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Gun Extremists are Running in November

As our country reels from repeated acts of gun violence in grocery stores, churches, and elementary schools it is important to keep track of what our state legislators are doing about guns. In this current legislative session Republican Senator Vince Leach, who is running for the Arizona Senate in new LD 17, has voted in favor of a bill to allow concealed weapons permit holders to carry guns onto college campuses(SB1123); voted in favor of a law that would ban gun registration, prohibit bans on assault rifles, ammunition or bump stocks(SB1125); voted in favor of a law that would prohibit banks from “discriminating” against gun manufacturers and dealers(SB2473) and voted in favor of a bill, that has been signed into law, that makes it easier for felons to get guns after they are released from prison (HB2119). Keep Senator Leach’s extremist gun voting record in mind in November. America's epidemic of gun violence will not stop as long as people like Senator Leach are in office.

Eileen Hollowell

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

