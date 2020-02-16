Letter: Gun Free Zone Article by Howard Fischer

Re: the Feb. 14 article "Bill would make AZ gov't agencies liable for violence in 'gun-free zones'."
If we allow lawsuits as the result of gun violence in gun free zones, using Senator Gowan's reasoning, we should also allow lawsuits from gun violence in any part of Arizona. If zones that allow guns have gun violence then let people sue "the agency for any damages." And the argument that gun free zones won't stop guns? Take down the hours limitations on city parks and remove speed limit signs too, we can't stop people with signs.
We are not stopping people with signs, we are warning them about a law and giving Police the ability and right to stop lawbreakers.
Steve Fletcher
East side
