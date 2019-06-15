Re: the June 13 Ask Amy "Father is horrified to learn there's a gun in the house."
While going through today's paper, I got to "Ask Amy" and read how horrified dad was that his daughter had a gun. Then he described it as a .40 cal semiautomatic with hollow points. A weapon for criminals. Well, no it's not. That same caliber weapon and type of ammo are used by police. Are they criminals? Dad also described my primary carry weapon and I'm not a criminal either and yes I carry hollow points.
This brings us to Amy. She describes hollow points as "Exploding". Well, they're not. They are designed to expand rapidly to deliver maximum energy to the intended target while reducing over penetration. Over penetration is when the bullet goes through the intended target and hits something else.
Dad and Amy, if you actually learn something about an issue before you open your mouth, you'll reduce the possibility of you sticking your foot in it.
Steven Barker
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.