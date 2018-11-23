I often wonder whether the Star editorial department checks any of the facts alleged in published letters. On topics of critical importance and often inflamed debate, one would think the editors would take some responsibility for a modicum of factual accuracy.
A recent letter on gun laws asserted that the Australian crime rate "went through the roof"after Australia enacted gun safety measures. Really? Instead of republishing NRA propaganda, maybe you should run a Google check. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, from 2015-16 to 2016-17 homicide and related offenses decreased for the second successive year. Also according to the Bureau, the murder rate in 2000 was 1.6 per 100,000, whereas in 2014 is was 1.0. Statistics on some other crimes may be mixed, but overall offender numbers decreased "in most states and territories" from 2015-16 to 2016-17, according to the Bureau. Not so obviously "through the roof."
Roger Funk
Oro Valley
