What are my elected officials doing to support common sense gun legislation?

What are they doing to protect their constituents (and our children) when we go to banks, supermarkets, movie theaters, and (oh my god) schools?

We, as citizens, feel helpless. All we can do is what I am doing right now--to=o keep speaking out, to those who represent us even when it feels like yelling into a void.

This is of utmost importance, and our lives are literally at stake.

Guns are the number one cause of death in children. It’s a horrific statistic and it’s an embarrassment.

What are my elected officials doing to truly represent us in this fight? I urge them to answer the question. We need help and we need the laws to change before more people are shot in public places.

Jessie Mance

West side