Re: the Jan. 8 column "We shouldn't need a shooting to come together."
In her column related to the Loughner mass shooting involving Rep. Giffords eight years ago, Sarah Garrecht Gassen wrote, "These failures are perpetuated by politicians and powerful lobbyists who actively work against changes that would help public safety and reduce gun violence." Sarah, a Democrat leftist, had not the courage to specify what "changes" should be made.
Loughner, as well as every other recent mass shooter underwent a background check. No recent mass shooter bought their firearm at a gun show through some "loophole." Who are the "powerful lobbyists" that Sarah mentioned? Why of course the evil NRA, which represents 6 million law abiding gun owners who want their 2nd Amendment protected from the leftist Democrats, who really want bans on semi-auto rifles and high capacity magazines, psychological evaluations, social media screenings, long wait times before taking possession, mandatory course instructions, a hefty ammunition "tax", etc.
Relating to Loughner, many signs of his psychological erratic behavior were obvious but nobody intervened, not his parents or Pima Community College.
A. Reed
Midtown
