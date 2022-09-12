Letter: Gun rights in AZ

RE: Aug 30 letter, Hobbs, Dems pose threat
The letter writer is apparently unaware that the SCOTUS just ruled in June in the Bruen case that American citizens have the right to carry a gun outside of their home, overruling a NY state law. And in 2008, the Heller case affirmed an individuals right to keep handguns in the home.
Americans are gun obsessed, guns are everywhere.
Does he seriously think that Katie Hobbs would be able to take his guns away? Even IF she wanted to?
Mary Jordison
Northwest side
