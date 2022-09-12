 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Gun rights in AZ

  • Comments

RE: Aug 30 letter, Hobbs, Dems pose threat

The letter writer is apparently unaware that the SCOTUS just ruled in June in the Bruen case that American citizens have the right to carry a gun outside of their home, overruling a NY state law. And in 2008, the Heller case affirmed an individuals right to keep handguns in the home.

Americans are gun obsessed, guns are everywhere.

Does he seriously think that Katie Hobbs would be able to take his guns away? Even IF she wanted to?

Mary Jordison

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Qualifications

For those about to vote for Kari Ward for Governor, have you looked at her qualifications to hold the top office in the State? Her experience …

Letter: recycling plastics

Thank you to Steve Kozachik for piloting the special plastics recycling! It is frightening how much plastic we use on a daily basis and reward…

Letter: Remember His Words

As the rumpista traitors go through another endless cycle of fabrications several things come to mind. When someone is video taped they create…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News