Letter: Gun show "loophole"
Re: the Jan. 12 article "Proposed gun show ban violates amendments."

It is absurd for Jonathan Hoffman to compare an effort to ban private gun sales on county property to racist Jim Crow laws that discriminated against an entire race of people. His argument that such a ban would violate both the First and Second Amendments is equally as frivolous. There is no right for a gun seller to use county property to sell private property and to require the county to facilitate such a sale. This is especially true when, as is too often the case, that sale is illegal. All too frequently these private sales are made to people prohibited from owning a weapon. Many sellers fail to even identify the person to whom the gun is sold, not knowing whether they can legally possess a firearm or not. Perhaps Hoffman and his expert could work towards safe gun sale regulations such as requiring sellers to get valid identification of the buyer which would be reported to the State. This would help close what truly is a loophole.

Rick Unklesbay

Midtown

