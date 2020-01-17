Letter: Gun Show Loophole
Letter: Gun Show Loophole

RE: Proposed gun show ban violates amendments

There is no gun show loophole? The loophole, which I interpret to mean a shortfall in a law, refers to the fact that any convicted felon, domestic abuser or juvenile can purchase a gun from an unlicensed seller at a gun show. This means that the background check system required for licensed gun sellers is skirted. There is no record of a sale by an unlicensed seller at a gun show.

A Republican led Florida Senate Committee just passed a law closing the gun show loophole. Six states, including California and Colorado, now require background checks on all gun show sales and eight other states require purchasers to obtain a permit and undergo a background check before buying a gun.

Mr. Hoffman ends stating that lies are being used to deny people equal access to government services. Government services do not allow criminals and domestic abusers and mentally unstable individuals to buy guns and endanger innocent children and citizens.

Cathy Wayand

Oro Valley

