Letter: Gun Stores are NOT Essential Businesses
Rather than offering assurances and calming fears, our governor has succumbed to pressure from the gun lobby, labeling gun stores and ammunition suppliers essential businesses and legitimizing the fears being stoked to sell more guns. Arizona is already a state in which 65% of intimate partner deaths involve firearms and in which a firearm suicide occurs every 12 hours. Maintaining access to guns as people are confined to their homes, losing their jobs and have real concerns for their health will only drive these numbers higher. The responsible thing to do is to remove gun stores and their suppliers from the "essential businesses" list.

Meg Pradelt

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

