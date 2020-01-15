Letter: Gun task force
Letter: Gun task force

I applaud Mayor Romero for creating a task force on preventing gun violence. This is a step in the right direction to reduce the tragic toll gun violence takes in our community.

I would like to alert everyone to an excellent opportunity to have a dialogue on this topic. The League of Women Voters of Greater Tucson has education programs which are open to the public the third Saturday of the month. On February 15th at 10 a.m. we will have a panel on gun safety at Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (2331 E. Adams St., Tucson). Panelists will be Tucson Police Chief Magnus, a representative from Moms Demand Action and a long-time NRA member. This should be a lively discussion, and we will have ample time for questions.

Free gun locks will be available, but please leave your guns at home, as the church is a weapons-free campus.

Kathleen Dubbs

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

