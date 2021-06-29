 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Gun Violence Chicago IL vs Marana AZ
View Comments

Letter: Gun Violence Chicago IL vs Marana AZ

  • Comments

After the power play to rewrite election laws failed the Oval Office occupant has turned his attention to “gun violence” and that choice of words say all we need to know to vote no.

Democrats have difficulty understanding that while guns are dangerous like the meat slicer in my kitchen, violence is caused by a perpetrator. From that point their cognitive process further deteriorates, with the President intending to use an ineffective and damaging “whole of government” approach, Dem-speak for “the Feds are taking over”.

GOP-think says that any new federal law will be ineffective on Chicago’s south side, the murder capital of the country and will be useless and oppressive in, say Marana AZ.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: water

Instead of making this a partisan issue (re: Water depleted by liberal horde), I suggest the letter writer recognize that our water woes are g…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News