Letter: Gun Violence Chicago IL vs Marana AZ

After the power play to rewrite election laws failed the Oval Office occupant has turned his attention to “gun violence” and that choice of words say all we need to know to vote no.
Democrats have difficulty understanding that while guns are dangerous like the meat slicer in my kitchen, violence is caused by a perpetrator. From that point their cognitive process further deteriorates, with the President intending to use an ineffective and damaging “whole of government” approach, Dem-speak for “the Feds are taking over”.
GOP-think says that any new federal law will be ineffective on Chicago’s south side, the murder capital of the country and will be useless and oppressive in, say Marana AZ.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.