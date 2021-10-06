Letter: Gun Violence in Tucson

More than 50 people have died by homicide in Tucson this year. This number has significantly increased since the last two years. A majority of these people have died due to gun violence. Gun violence continues to be an issue within our country and especially within Arizona where gun laws are so loose. The numbers are rising in Arizona for those who are wanting a federally licensed weapon. Since this number has risen, I believe it is safe to assume that the number has risen for those who don’t have to pass any kind of check- which can be a lot considering you don’t need to pass a background check to buy a gun at a yard sale or from a friend. The problem with this system is that private gun sales don’t take into account one’s background, history, or prior criminal charges. I believe that focusing on gun control primarily in Tucson could help the push for more gun control laws at the federal level.
Ari Montes
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.