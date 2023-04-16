An ABC news headline on March 27, 2023 read “More than 9,800 people killed in gun violence so far in 2023.” Meanwhile Arizona Republican legislators sponsored SB 1331, “billed as a method of protecting parents from being charged with a crime if they forgot they were carrying a loaded weapon onto school grounds.” Rather than providing gun owners who “forgot” they are carrying a weapon with a loophole, Republican legislators should consider the 9,800 deaths from gun violence and draft common-sense legislation for gun violence prevention.