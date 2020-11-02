Letter: gun violence

With all the unrest and consternation over police shootings, I have what I hope is a helpful suggestion. To avoid such shootings, don't go after others with a knife or gun and don't resist arrest. I f you don't follow this advice, you should expect to be shot. If you follow this advice and are shot, I will be the first to protest on your behalf.
Richard Hawley
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
