Letter: Guns and responsibility

I am not writing about taking away anyone's right to own a firearm. I am writing about being responsible. My spouse and I stopped at the entrance pull over on the east side of the Tucson Mountains. While looking at the signs we noticed the many bullet holes in the one saying not to discharge your weapon in the park. We looked at the signs as we drove through the park and noticed that some irresponsible gun owners had shot up virtually all of the signs along the road all the way to Sandario Road. We don't know who you are, but you are an irresponsible idiot who should not be allowed to have a gun. You violate rules and endanger the public. Ask yourself, "where did my bullet go?"
Michelle Lynn
Three Points
