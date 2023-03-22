Let me get this straight. We're fine with guns, but heaven save us from the dangers of books in libraries. Wow. New state legislation would allow a parent who is afraid of an idea or subject book to be kept from all other children and students. There's a name for that, it's called tyranny.

It would be hilarious if not so dangerous that the sponsor of SB1700, Justine Wadsack, talked about an inappropriate book she admits she's never seen. It's clear that she and other supporters are worried about gender fluidity. Scary stuff. Especially for children who experience the derision and bullying that comes from their identity. Bullies including some parents and state senators like Wadsack.

Children's librarians select books that respond to the wide diversity of interests among kids. Those who are different might find that they are not alone. Others will learn that we are a rich and wonderful world of differences and that ultimately, we are all humans each of us worthy of understanding and respect.

Sally Reed

Northeast side