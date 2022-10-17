 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Guns on campus? A deadly idea

Even as schools report unprecedented levels of student mental-health crises, Republican legislators want to let college kids carry concealed weapons. Let's go to UA's Harshbarger Building and ask the folks there - who, by sheer luck managed not to be murdered alongside Prof. Tom Meixner - how they feel about that. Accused killer Murad Dervish, a former student, has a long record of violent crime and imprisonment. A raging alcoholic, he tried to murder his parents. He threatened Meixner in terms serious enough for university police to seek a stay-away order. And yet Dervish got a gun, carried it onto campus, strolled into a class building and slaughtered a beloved educator, husband and father. Nearly 45,000 students attend UA. Taking a wild guess here, at least a few are suicidally depressed, angry, mentally ill, stoned, drunk and/or violent. But as Murad Dervish just demonstrated, when you add guns, it only takes one.

Elinor Brecher, retired newspaper reporter

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

